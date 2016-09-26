BRIEF-Creative China Holdings enters sale and purchase agreement

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Creative China Holdings Ltd :

* Creative China-discloseable Transaction: Acquisition Of 51% Interest In Capital Land Digital Entertainment Co., Limited Involving Issue Of Consideration Shares Under General Mandate

* Company and vendors entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Co has agreed to designate a subsidiary of company to acquire and vendor has conditionally agreed to sell 51% of interest of target co

* Deal at maximum consideration of rmb122.4 million

* Capital injection to target company is rmb24 million