a year ago
BRIEF-Era group announces new contract with the bureau of safety and environmental enforcement
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Era group announces new contract with the bureau of safety and environmental enforcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Era Group Inc

* Era group announces new contract with the bureau of safety and environmental enforcement

* Era will continue to provide helicopters and related services to BSEE and U.S. Coast guard

* Co has entered into a new contract with bureau of safety and environmental enforcement for an initial term of five years that is subject to annual renewals

* Under new contract, co will provide 24 exclusive use helicopters,5 on-call helicopters ,7 optional helicopters that BSEE may exercise during contract term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

