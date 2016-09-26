BRIEF-Era group announces new contract with the bureau of safety and environmental enforcement

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Era Group Inc

* Era group announces new contract with the bureau of safety and environmental enforcement

* Era will continue to provide helicopters and related services to BSEE and U.S. Coast guard

* Co has entered into a new contract with bureau of safety and environmental enforcement for an initial term of five years that is subject to annual renewals

* Under new contract, co will provide 24 exclusive use helicopters,5 on-call helicopters ,7 optional helicopters that BSEE may exercise during contract term