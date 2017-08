(Corrects to add dropped words 'met primary endpoint' in headline)

* Global regulatory submissions planned for 2017

* Array Biopharma and Pierre Fabre announce columbus phase 3 study of encorafenib plus binimetinib for BRAF-mutant melanoma met primary endpoint

* Generally well-tolerated and safety profile overall consistent with prior encorafenib plus binimetinib clinical trial results