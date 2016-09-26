FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Williams details next step in board refreshment plan
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Williams details next step in board refreshment plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc :

* Peter Ragauss, former CFO of Baker Hughes and current board director at Apache Corp, appointed to Williams Board

* Board also today announced that it has reconstituted its nominating and governance committee

* Williams details next step in board refreshment plan

* Board goal to appoint two new independent directors by 2016 annual meeting

* Board announced three Williams directors who served prior to 2016 will not stand for re-election at 2016 annual meeting

* Stephen Chazen, former CEO and current board director of Occidental Petroleum appointed to Williams Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

