BRIEF-Williams details next step in board refreshment plan

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc :

* Peter Ragauss, former CFO of Baker Hughes and current board director at Apache Corp, appointed to Williams Board

* Board also today announced that it has reconstituted its nominating and governance committee

* Williams details next step in board refreshment plan

* Board goal to appoint two new independent directors by 2016 annual meeting

* Board announced three Williams directors who served prior to 2016 will not stand for re-election at 2016 annual meeting

* Stephen Chazen, former CEO and current board director of Occidental Petroleum appointed to Williams Board