BRIEF-Air Canada announces pricing of C$1.25 bln refinancing

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Air Canada :

* Transaction would generate annualized interest expense savings of approximately C$60 million

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of 2016 senior notes to pay redemption price for all of Air Canada's outstanding senior secured notes

* Air Canada announces pricing of C$1.25 billion refinancing

* Transaction would reduce outstanding indebtedness by approximately C$355 million

* Transaction would increase unencumbered assets by C$650 million to approximately C$2 billion