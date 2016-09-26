FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ytl E-Solutions updates on share exchange offer by Ytl Corp
September 26, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ytl E-Solutions updates on share exchange offer by Ytl Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Ytl E-Solutions Bhd

* Has submitted its listing withdrawal application to bursa securities on 26 september 2016

* Bursa malaysia securities berhad will suspend trading of Ytl E-Solutions shares upon the expiry of 5 market days from final closing date

* says that the closing date for offer has been further extended from 5.00 p.m. On 29 sept to 5.00 p.m, 14 oct

* Refers to unconditional share exchange offer by Ytl Corp to acquire all remaining ordinary shares of rm0.10 each in co not already held by Ytl Corp Source (bit.ly/2dlRrM3) Further company coverage:

