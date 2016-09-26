BRIEF-Actua to sell GovDelivery to group led by Vista Equity Partners

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Actua Corp :
* Deal for $153 million
* A portion of proceeds will be held in escrow and will be subject to potential indemnification claims
* Actua announces agreement to sell GovDelivery to an investor group led by Vista Equity Partners for $153 million in cash
* Actua expects to realize net cash proceeds of approximately $132 million
* Actua does not expect to owe any non-reimbursable income taxes in connection with transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: