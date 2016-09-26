FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Actua to sell GovDelivery to group led by Vista Equity Partners
September 26, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Actua to sell GovDelivery to group led by Vista Equity Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Actua Corp :

* Deal for $153 million

* A portion of proceeds will be held in escrow and will be subject to potential indemnification claims

* Actua announces agreement to sell GovDelivery to an investor group led by Vista Equity Partners for $153 million in cash

* Actua expects to realize net cash proceeds of approximately $132 million

* Actua does not expect to owe any non-reimbursable income taxes in connection with transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

