Sept 26 (Reuters) - Acacia Communications Inc

* Files For Common Stock Offering Of Up To $450.0 Mln Of Shares - Sec filing

* In common stock offering, co intends to offer about $125 million of shares, remainder will be offered by selling stockholders

* Co will not receive any of proceeds from sale of shares being sold by selling stockholders Source text : bit.ly/2cwCkNZ Further company coverage: