a year ago
BRIEF-Pfizer says it will not pursue splitting into two separate publicly traded companies
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pfizer says it will not pursue splitting into two separate publicly traded companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Company to continue to operate as one company with two distinct and complementary businesses

* Full allocation of indirect expenses for the 2 businesses will commence with publicly-disclosed quarterly financials for q1 2017

* Pfizer decides remaining one company best positions company to maximize future value creation

* Company will provide enhanced financial transparency beginning with first-quarter 2017

* Will not pursue splitting Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health into two, separate publicly traded companies at this time

* Monday's decision does not impact 2016 financial guidance, company reaffirmed guidance for 2016, which was issued on August 2, 2016

* Will begin to "more fully allocate" indirect expenses for each of its 2 businesses by including estimates of dollar value of such expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

