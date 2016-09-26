FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Shangri-La Asia says Kuok hui kwong will assume position of chairman of board
September 26, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shangri-La Asia says Kuok hui kwong will assume position of chairman of board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Shangri-La Asia Ltd :

* Shangri-la Asia-...More Re-designation Of Directors, Change Of Chairman And Chief Executive Officer And Appointment Of Director

* Kuok hui kwong will assume position of chairman of board

* Kuok khoon chen will be re-designated as a non-executive director and will relinquish positions of chairman of board and ceoof shangri-la asia limited

* Lim beng chee will be re-designated as an executive director and will assume position of chief executive officer of shangri-la asia limited Source text (bit.ly/2daz9OG) Further company coverage:

