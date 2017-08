Sept 26 (Reuters) - Damansara Realty Bhd

* Unit TMR entered into a joint venture agreement with LC Catering to form a joint-venture company

* JV company to provide facilities management and catering services to Petronas Refinery And Petrochemical Corporation in a contract worth RM124 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dczVc7] Further company coverage: