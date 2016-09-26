FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics CRL informs that REMOXY ER cannot be approved in its present form
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics CRL informs that REMOXY ER cannot be approved in its present form

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc :

* CRL informs that remoxy er cannot be approved in its present form

* CRL specifies additional actions and data for REMOXY ER needed for drug approval

* Additional actions by co for approval may take approximately a year to conduct and may cost approximately $5 million

* Pain Therapeutics is evaluating CRL and plan further discussions with FDA

* Received a Complete Response Letter (crl) from FDA on resubmission of its NDA for REMOXY ER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
