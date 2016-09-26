FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Qingling Motors says He Yong resigns as chairman
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 26, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Qingling Motors says He Yong resigns as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Qingling Motors Group Co Ltd

* Qingling Motors-...More 1. Resignation Of Chairman And Executive Director, Member Of Remuneration Committee, Member And Chairman Of Nomination Committee; 2. Appointment Of Acting Chairman, Member Of Remuneration Committee, Member And Chairman Of Nomination Committee; Inside Information; 3. Entering Into Of Cooperation Agreement Between Controlling Shareholder And Substantial Shareholder

* He Yong has left company due to change of work allocation, and has resigned as chairman and an executive director

* Li Juxing, a current executive director of company, has been appointed as acting chairman of company

* Board has been notified by Qingling group that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Isuzu motors limited

* Total investment is expected to be approximately 120 million US dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.