a year ago
BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental, Wing Fai Liquidator, ZWF Liquidator and Benefit enter into first settlement deed
September 26, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental, Wing Fai Liquidator, ZWF Liquidator and Benefit enter into first settlement deed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Yueshou Environmental Holdings

* Company, Wing Fai Liquidator, ZWF Liquidator and Benefit entered into first settlement deed

* First settlement deed in respect of full and final settlement of all claims and disputes

* Company and Wai Shun Liquidator entered into second settlement deed in respect of full and final settlement of all claims and disputes

* Pursuant to deeds, there will be mutual release, discharge, waiver from all claims and actions between any of group, fitzroya, benefit, wing fai, and others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

