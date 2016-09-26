BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental, Wing Fai Liquidator, ZWF Liquidator and Benefit enter into first settlement deed

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Yueshou Environmental Holdings

* Company, Wing Fai Liquidator, ZWF Liquidator and Benefit entered into first settlement deed

* First settlement deed in respect of full and final settlement of all claims and disputes

* Company and Wai Shun Liquidator entered into second settlement deed in respect of full and final settlement of all claims and disputes

* Pursuant to deeds, there will be mutual release, discharge, waiver from all claims and actions between any of group, fitzroya, benefit, wing fai, and others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: