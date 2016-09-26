BRIEF-Norway's DNB appoints Kjerstin Braathen new CFO

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Dnb Asa

* Kjerstin Braathen has been appointed new chief financial officer (CFO) in DNB with effect as of 1 March 2017

* Up till now, Braathen has been group executive vice president and head of Corporate Banking Norway

* Current CFO Bjoern Erik Naess will retire on same date. He was entitled to retire when reaching the age of 62 in August 2016, but the agreement was extended to 1 March 2017

* Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer will become new group executive president and head of corporate banking Norway with immediate effect

* Rune Garborg will become new group executive president in charge of Vipps and payments with immediate effect. This is a new position in the group management team