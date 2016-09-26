FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Pinnacle updates on charges against a customer of subsidiary
September 26, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle updates on charges against a customer of subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Holdings Ltd

* A major subsidiary of Pinnacle has been mentioned in charging and court appearance of Brigadier-General Leon Eggers of South African defence force

* Eggers is accused of favouring Pinnacle Africa and another supplier in award of business

* Has never requested nor expected nor received, any special treatment or favours from any of its customers

* Pinnacle Africa dealt with Eggers and department over a number of years and in same manner as any other customer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

