BRIEF-Sunac China enters subscription agreement

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd

* Sunac-...More (1) Connected Transaction - Proposed Share Issuance Under Specific Mandate (2) Application For Whitewash Waiver And (3) Appointment Of Independent Financial Adviser

* Company and subscriber (being controlling shareholder of company) entered into subscription agreement

* Company conditionally agreed to allot and issue, subscription shares at subscription price of HK$6.18 per share

* Gross and net aggregate proceeds after deducting all relevant costs and expenses of subscription is approximately HK$2.80 billion and HK$2.80 billion

* Company intends to apply net proceeds to be raised from subscription for repayment of offshore debts and as general working capital of company