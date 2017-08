Sept 26 (Reuters) - Spectra7 Microsystems Inc :

* Spectra7 announces appointment of chief executive officer

* Halim succeeds Spectra7's acting CEOs Cynthia Cole and Dave Mier

* Halim will remain chairman of Icclarity, Inc., a company that he co-founded

* Board of directors has unanimously appointed Raouf Halim as chief executive officer effective September 26, 2016

* Halim will also serve as a member of board