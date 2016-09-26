BRIEF-Yum! Brands says board approves separation of Yum China

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc :

* Yum! Brands also announced an increase in company's dividend

* New dividend represents an 11 pct increase from company's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share

* Board approved distribution of one share of Yum China common stock for each share of Yum! Brands common stock held at close of business on Oct. 19

* Yum! Brands intends for distribution of Yum China common stock to be tax-free for its shareholders

* Since Yum announced intention to separate Yum China, repurchased about $5.1 billion in shares at an average price of about $80

* Yum China separation on track to be completed on October 31, 2016

* Yum! Brands expects to repurchase an additional $1.1 billion in shares before end of 2016