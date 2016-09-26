BRIEF-Green Plains acquires Abengoa ethanol storage assets

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Green Plains Partners LP

* Co says deal for $90 million

* Partnership used its revolving credit facility, which was recently expanded, to fund purchase

* Storage and throughput agreement amended to increase minimum volume commitment to 296.6 million gallons per quarter

* Storage and throughput agreement between Green Plains Partners And Green Plains Trade was amended as part of transaction

