BRIEF-Cerecor announces acquisition of TARP-8-AMPA receptor antagonist (CERC-611) from Lilly

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Cerecor Announces Acquisition Of Tarp
* Cerecor announces acquisition of TARP-y8-AMPA receptor antagonist (CERC-611) from Lilly
* Under terms of agreement, Cerecor will immediately assume full development and commercialization responsibilities of CERC-611
* Phase 1 development for epilepsy expected to commence in 2017
* Lilly will receive an upfront licensing fee as well as milestone and tiered royalty payments.
* Expects to submit investigational new drug application to FDA, upon acceptance of IND by FDA, commence phase 1 development of CERC-611 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: