BRIEF-Cerecor announces acquisition of TARP-8-AMPA receptor antagonist (CERC-611) from Lilly

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Cerecor Announces Acquisition Of Tarp

* Cerecor announces acquisition of TARP-y8-AMPA receptor antagonist (CERC-611) from Lilly

* Under terms of agreement, Cerecor will immediately assume full development and commercialization responsibilities of CERC-611

* Phase 1 development for epilepsy expected to commence in 2017

* Lilly will receive an upfront licensing fee as well as milestone and tiered royalty payments.

* Expects to submit investigational new drug application to FDA, upon acceptance of IND by FDA, commence phase 1 development of CERC-611 in 2017