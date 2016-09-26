BRIEF-Moody's Brazil's banking system outlook remains negative amid weak recovery

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Moody's
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - Brazil's banking system outlook remains negative amid weak recovery
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - "notwithstanding incipient recovery, corporate earnings will remain weak and unemployment will continue to climb"
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - Expects profitability,asset quality will continue to face pressure due to lagging effects of deep recession
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - After a 3.5% contraction in 2016, Moody's expects a modest 0.5% rise in GDP in 2017
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - Easing inflationary pressures and muted credit demand may lead to lower interest rates, putting pressure on banks' margins
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - Problem loans will continue to drive up provisioning expenses, adding to profitability pressures
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - " the banking system will emerge from the recession with adequate capitalization and strong liquidity"