a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's Brazil's banking system outlook remains negative amid weak recovery
September 26, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's Brazil's banking system outlook remains negative amid weak recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - Brazil's banking system outlook remains negative amid weak recovery

* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - "notwithstanding incipient recovery, corporate earnings will remain weak and unemployment will continue to climb"

* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - Expects profitability,asset quality will continue to face pressure due to lagging effects of deep recession

* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - After a 3.5% contraction in 2016, Moody's expects a modest 0.5% rise in GDP in 2017

* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - Easing inflationary pressures and muted credit demand may lead to lower interest rates, putting pressure on banks' margins

* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - Problem loans will continue to drive up provisioning expenses, adding to profitability pressures

* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - " the banking system will emerge from the recession with adequate capitalization and strong liquidity" Source text :

