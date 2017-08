Sept 26 (Reuters) - Visiativ SA :

* H1 operating loss 0.4 million euros ($450,640) versus loss of 1.2 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated net loss group share 0.4 million euros versus loss of 1.7 million euros year ago

* Confirms its target of exceeding in 2016 a turnover greater than 105 million euros (versus more than 100 million euros previously) Source text: bit.ly/2dloPGB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)