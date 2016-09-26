BRIEF-Six exchanges fine Merrill Lynch $3 mln for violating SEC's market access rule

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* In concluding the settlement, Merrill Lynch neither admitted nor denied charges, but consented to entry of exchanges' findings

* Six exchanges collectively fine Merrill Lynch $3 million for violating SEC's market access rule and exchanges' respective supervision rules

* Bats BZX Exchange Inc, Bats BYX Exchange, Bats EDGX Exchange, NYSE LLC, NYSE Arca Inc, Nasdaq Stock Market LLC fined Merrill Lynch $3 million

* Exchanges found during July 14, 2011 through Oct 20, 2014 Merrill Lynch's controls for preventing entry of erroneous or unintended orders inadequate

* Exchanges found that, during review period, Merrill Lynch filed over 200 "clearly erroneous" petitions with exchanges Source text for Eikon: