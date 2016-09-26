FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Six exchanges fine Merrill Lynch $3 mln for violating SEC's market access rule
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 26, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Six exchanges fine Merrill Lynch $3 mln for violating SEC's market access rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* In concluding the settlement, Merrill Lynch neither admitted nor denied charges, but consented to entry of exchanges' findings

* Six exchanges collectively fine Merrill Lynch $3 million for violating SEC's market access rule and exchanges' respective supervision rules

* Bats BZX Exchange Inc, Bats BYX Exchange, Bats EDGX Exchange, NYSE LLC, NYSE Arca Inc, Nasdaq Stock Market LLC fined Merrill Lynch $3 million

* Exchanges found during July 14, 2011 through Oct 20, 2014 Merrill Lynch's controls for preventing entry of erroneous or unintended orders inadequate

* Exchanges found that, during review period, Merrill Lynch filed over 200 "clearly erroneous" petitions with exchanges Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.