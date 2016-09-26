FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Japan's two leading Coca-Cola bottlers to merge as early as next spring- Nikkei
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
September 26, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Japan's two leading Coca-Cola bottlers to merge as early as next spring- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Japan's two leading Coca-Cola bottlers have reached a basic agreement to merge as early as next spring- Nikkei

* Merger of Coca-Cola east Japan, Coca-Cola west will create a holding company for both regional operations - Nikkei

* Cola West president Tamio Yoshimatsu will lead the new company- Nikkei

* Surviving company Coca-Cola west is expected to remain on the Tokyo stock exchange while the eastern unit delists- Nikkei

* Drink sales at Co formed by east-west combination expected to start at 531 million cases,giving 90% share of domestic market for Coca-Cola products-Nikkei Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.