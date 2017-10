Sept 26 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s affirms Pfizer’s ratings; changes outlook to stable

* Revising outlook to stable from negative on Pfizer follows announcement that Pfizer will not pursue a split of its pharmaceutical business

* Stable outlook reflects “solid” earnings trends for next several years for company, “long-term growth opportunities” from Medivation, Anacor deals Source text for Eikon: