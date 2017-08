Sept 26 (Reuters) - Athenex:

* Athenex Inc. and Sungen Pharma enter into U.S. joint venture agreement for a portfolio of 7 approved pharmaceutical products

* Athenex Pharmaceutical Division, Sungen Pharma LLC, DBA Peterson Pharmaceuticals announced JV to launch and market 7 pharmaceutical products Source text for Eikon: [ID:nPn6qPk4pa