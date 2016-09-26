BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics buys Vitol's crude platform in Permian basin

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp
* Sunoco logistics announces strategic acquisition of Vitol's crude platform in the growing permian basin
* Deal for approximately $760 million
* Acquisition is expected to close in q4 2016
* Deal includes purchase of a 50 percent interest in Sunvit Pipeline Llc
* Reduction in incentive distributions general partner receives from partnership over a two-year period
* Reduction in incentive distributions general partner receives from partnership over a two-year period