a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for refining and marketing industry in North America, EMEA remains negative as demand continues to lag supply
September 26, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for refining and marketing industry in North America, EMEA remains negative as demand continues to lag supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Moody's -

* Outlook for refining and marketing industry in North America, EMEA remains negative as demand continues to lag supply

* Amount of gasoline produced in 2015 through mid-2016 on back of low crude prices has helped outpace demand for gasoline and distillates in every major economy

* Earnings of North American And European refiners will decline through next year as a result of slowing demand growth for gasoline, diesel and distillatessays

* Less complex refineries will continue to come under strain from expansions at mega-refineries in the Middle East and Asia

Source text: [bit.ly/2cy2Dbo]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
