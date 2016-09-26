BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for refining and marketing industry in North America, EMEA remains negative as demand continues to lag supply

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Moody's -
* Outlook for refining and marketing industry in North America, EMEA remains negative as demand continues to lag supply
* Amount of gasoline produced in 2015 through mid-2016 on back of low crude prices has helped outpace demand for gasoline and distillates in every major economy
* Earnings of North American And European refiners will decline through next year as a result of slowing demand growth for gasoline, diesel and distillatessays
* Less complex refineries will continue to come under strain from expansions at mega-refineries in the Middle East and Asia
Source text: [bit.ly/2cy2Dbo]