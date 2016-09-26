BRIEF-Moody's U.S. Lodging & Cruise industry outlook revised to stable from positive

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Moody's: U.S. Lodging and Cruise Industry outlook revised to stable from positive

* Moody's On U.S. Lodging, Cruise Industry - outlook reflects expectations for the fundamental business conditions for the next 12 to 18 months

* Moody's On U.S. Lodging,Cruise Industry- occupancy is forecast to fall -1% to flat in 2017, which will pressure average daily room rate,revenue per available room growth

* Moody's On U.S. Lodging,Cruise Industry-e stimate Ocean Cruise capacity for Carnival Corp,Royal Caribbean,Norwegian Cruise line to increase 2.5% in 2017 Source text for Eikon: