FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's U.S. Lodging & Cruise industry outlook revised to stable from positive
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's U.S. Lodging & Cruise industry outlook revised to stable from positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Moody's: U.S. Lodging and Cruise Industry outlook revised to stable from positive

* Moody's On U.S. Lodging, Cruise Industry - outlook reflects expectations for the fundamental business conditions for the next 12 to 18 months

* Moody's On U.S. Lodging,Cruise Industry- occupancy is forecast to fall -1% to flat in 2017, which will pressure average daily room rate,revenue per available room growth

* Moody's On U.S. Lodging,Cruise Industry-e stimate Ocean Cruise capacity for Carnival Corp,Royal Caribbean,Norwegian Cruise line to increase 2.5% in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.