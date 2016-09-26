FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Llc on conf call- Q4 writedown from review of 2013 acquisiton of co
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Llc on conf call- Q4 writedown from review of 2013 acquisiton of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Group Llc

* On conf call- Q4 gross margin impacted by higher markdowns to bring inventory in line with soft demand

* CEO- online now accounts for 30 percent of our business

* CEO- reorganized buying team this quarter

* Online sales were $333 million in Q4

* CEO- "evolution in our fashion cycle is going to take time to permeate industry"

* Team reorganization required role elimination and reassignments

* Q4 writedown from review of 2013 acquisiton of co

* Asset impariment included store fixtures and some retail stores

* average age of our customer- 50-51 yrs- has not changed over last decade

* This quarter reorganized Neiman Marcus buying and planning team, it team, to align with omnichannel busienss approach

* Inventory receipts in Q1, Q2 will be down versus prior year Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
