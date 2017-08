Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sanofi :

* BARDA grants $43.2 million usd to Sanofi Pasteur for Zika

* Beyond funding provided by BARDA for two phase i/ii clinical trials, there is an option for continuing support through phase iii

* BARDA and U.S. Department of health and human services has agreed to a proposal to fund manufacture of Zika vaccine for phase ii development