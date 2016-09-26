BRIEF-Foxconn's Terry Gou, biotech tycoon Patrick Soon-Shiong join hands to battle cancer - Nikkei

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei :

* Foxconn's Terry Gou and biotech tycoon Patrick Soon-Shiong join hands to battle cancer - Nikkei

* Partnership between Gou and Soon-Shiong is part of the latter's "Cancer Moonshot 2020" project- Nikkei

* Gou, Soon-Shiong working with National Taiwan University to conduct clinical trials in Chinese-speaking community focusing on immunotherapy - Nikkei

* Soon-Shiong is planning to conduct clinical drug trials in as many as 20,000 cancer patients by 2020 - Nikkei