Sept 26 (Reuters) - Ymagis SA :

* H1 EBITDA 23.6 million euros ($26.6 million) versus 26.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss group share 9.4 million euros versus profit 0.9 million euros year ago

* Main targets are to maintain its revenue level and reach pre-tax profits over 5 pct by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)