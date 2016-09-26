FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Jafco to set up 65 billion Yen fund - Nikkei
#Financials
September 26, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jafco to set up 65 billion Yen fund - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Jafco will set up 65 bln yen fund, seeking to attract such institutional investors as insurers, regional banks at time of low interest rates - nikkei

* Jafco Co Ltd's New fund is expected to add 1 billion yen to operating profit for the year ending march 2018-nikkei

* Jafco Co Ltd aims to amass additional capital to reach 65 billion yen by the end of November - nikkei

* Jafco Co Ltd's new fund will begin operations in October with 41 billion yen- nikkei Source text for Eikon:

