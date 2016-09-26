BRIEF-Hope Bancorp announced a branch optimization plan

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Hope Bancorp Inc

* Projected savings are anticipated to be approximately $11 million pre-tax on an annual basis

* Following first phase of branch consolidations, bank of hope will have 73 full-service branches throughout united states

* Hope bancorp announces branch optimization plan and expansion in houston market

* Announced a branch optimization plan that includes a first phase of branch consolidations to be completed by year-end 2016

* Company expects to incur a one-time pre-tax charge of approximately $2.1 million in second half of 2016