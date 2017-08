Sept 26 (Reuters) - Dixie Group Inc:

* Effective September 23, company and certain of its subsidiaries entered into tenth amendment to credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Tenth amendment amended existing credit agreement to extend maturity date thereof to September 23, 2021

* As a result of current asset appraisals required for tenth amendment, company's current accessible availability is approximately $25 million