BRIEF-UMP Healthcare Holding's unit enters into subscription and purchase agreement

Sept 27 (Reuters) - UMP Healthcare Holdings -

* Introduction Of NWS as a new JV Partner into the UMP Phoenix JV and change Of UMP Phoenix JV's name to UMP Healthcare (Beijing) Group Limited

* Unit entered into a subscription and purchase agreement with NWS subsidiary and UMP Phoenix JV

* UMP healthcare China agreed to subscribe for subscription shares at a consideration of RMB55 million

* UMP Beijing will be owned as to 50% by UMP Healthcare China, 30% by Phoenix and 20% by NWS subsidiary