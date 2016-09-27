FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UMP Healthcare Holding's unit enters into subscription and purchase agreement
#Healthcare
September 27, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UMP Healthcare Holding's unit enters into subscription and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - UMP Healthcare Holdings -

* Introduction Of NWS as a new JV Partner into the UMP Phoenix JV and change Of UMP Phoenix JV's name to UMP Healthcare (Beijing) Group Limited

* Unit entered into a subscription and purchase agreement with NWS subsidiary and UMP Phoenix JV

* UMP healthcare China agreed to subscribe for subscription shares at a consideration of RMB55 million

* UMP Beijing will be owned as to 50% by UMP Healthcare China, 30% by Phoenix and 20% by NWS subsidiary Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dnhuXw] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ambar Warrick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
