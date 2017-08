Sept 27 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc :

* Issued three fixed rate Samurai bonds in Japan

* Fixed rate samurai bonds comprising of JPY 58.10 billion 0.450% senior unsecured bonds due 2021, JPY 59.30 billion 0.842% senior unsecured bonds due 2023

* Fixed rate Samurai bonds also comprise JPY 64.40 billion 1.207% senior unsecured bonds due 2026