FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Credit Agricole to issue exchangeable bonds for Eurazeo shares
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Credit Agricole to issue exchangeable bonds for Eurazeo shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Crédit Agricole, which holds approximatively 14.9 pct of share capital of Eurazeo announced :

* The launch of an Issue Of Zero Coupon Bonds due 2019 and exchangeable for Eurazeo shares for an approximate amount of 300 million euros and the repurchase of the zero coupon bonds issued in 2013 and due 2016, exchangeable for existing Eurazeo shares.

* The nominal unit value of the 2016 Bonds will be set at a premium of between 27.5% and 32.5% above the Eurazeo share volume weighted average price (the"VWAP") on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as from the opening of trading on 27 September 2016 until the final terms of the 2016 Bonds are determined on the same day.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.