BRIEF-Mediclinic International says trading in-line with expectations

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc

* Trading is in line with management's expectations

* Total revenue for first five months of year was R6,054m in Mediclinic southern africa

* Pre-Close trading update for five months ended 31 august 2016

* Underlying EBITDA margins for H1FY17 are expected to be marginally lower than prior year comparator (H1FY16: 21.6%)

* Full year 2016/17 guidance remains unchanged across mediclinic's three platforms