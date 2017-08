Sept 27 (Reuters) - Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc

* H1 revenues increased to £11.1 million (H1 2015: £0.6 million)

* H1 underlying loss for period £25.4 million (H1 2015: £21.7 million)

* Review concluded cat allergy phase III study's design and conduct were robust