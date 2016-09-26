BRIEF-New Mountain Finance announces offering of additional 5.00% convertible notes due 2019

Sept 26 (Reuters) - New Mountain Finance Corp

* Notes will mature on June 15, 2019, unless previously converted in accordance with their terms

* To commence offering of $35 million in aggregate principal amount of additional 5.00% unsecured convertible notes due 2019

* New Mountain Finance Corporation announces offering of additional 5.00% convertible notes due 2019

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repay outstanding indebtedness under its credit facilities

* Notes will be convertible into shares of company's common stock