Sept 26 New Mountain Finance Corp
* Notes will mature on June 15, 2019, unless previously
converted in accordance with their terms
* To commence offering of $35 million in aggregate principal
amount of additional 5.00% unsecured convertible notes due 2019
* New Mountain Finance Corporation announces offering of
additional 5.00% convertible notes due 2019
* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repay
outstanding indebtedness under its credit facilities
* Notes will be convertible into shares of company's common
stock
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: