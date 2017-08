Sept 26 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announced data for ipi-549, orally administered immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits pi3k-gamma

* New preclinical data show ipi-549 can reverse tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors

* New preclinical data show ipi-549 can reverse tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors

* Preliminary phase 1 results show safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics of ipi-549 monotherapy treatment appear favorable