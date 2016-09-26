FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Morgans Hotel says Sbeeg and Trousdale and other transactions contemplated by merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Morgans Hotel Group Co

* Says Sbeeg Holdings, LLC and Trousdale Acquisition Sub, Inc. And other transactions contemplated by merger agreement

* Sbeeg Holdings in process of finalizing agreements with Yucaipa Hospitality, Cain Hoy Enterprises LP, Security Benefit Corp

* SBE in process of finalizing definitive agreements for equity, debt financing negotiated at time merger agreement was executed

* Says assumption or refinancing of mortgage debt is a condition to obligation of sbe to consummate merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

