Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Pieris pharmaceuticals presents positive data for its lead bispecific drug candidate, PRS-343, at the 2016 CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy conference

* Says initiation of phase 1 clinical trial of PRS-343 for treatment of cancer patients planned for first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: