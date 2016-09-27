FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Julius Baer says Singapore branch concludes share accumulator dispute
September 27, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Julius Baer says Singapore branch concludes share accumulator dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe Ag

* Says bank Julius Baer Singapore concludes share accumulator dispute

* Says plaintiffs' case has, by consent, been dismissed with costs by high court of Singapore and concluded for bank

* In a statement, the bank said: "On 27 September 2013 Julius Baer announced a writ of summons had been filed in the High Court of Singapore naming Bank Julius Baer & Co Ltd. Singapore branch ('the Bank') as one of the defendants with an underlying claim amounting to about SGD 94 million and HKD 186 million (further or alternatively, damages to be assessed by the court) plus interest and costs stemming from a dispute over damages/losses allegedly incurred by the plaintiffs arising from share accumulator transactions in 2007 and 2008. The plaintiffs' case has, by consent, been dismissed with costs by the High Court of Singapore and concluded for the Bank" Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

