BRIEF-Schibsted keeps growth target, says Spanish business struggles in H2

* Schibsted's target of medium- to long term annual revenue growth for online classifieds operations is maintained at 15-20%

* Political uncertainty in spain has continued over summer, which affects schibsted's revenue growth particularly in jobs vertical. In Q3 2016 this is likely to lead to a high single digit revenue growth in the Spanish online classifieds operations, which is a deceleration compared to the first half of 2016. The long term growth potential remains intact

* Announces acquisition of MB Diffusion, leading online classifieds market place for agricultural and construction equipment in France. The company has strong synergies with Leboncoin.fr in France, and has an international presence with prospects for further growth. The revenue of the company was EUR 10.8 million in the full year 2015

* Schibsted ecosystem strategy is being strengthened in scandinavian markets

* Will maintain financial flexibility, and reiterates its targets with respect to maintaining an equity ratio of 35-50%, prudent financial leverage with a net interest bearing debt/ebitda ratio of 1-2x, and a dividend pay-out ratio of 25-40% of cash flow

* very well positioned for further growth in Online classifieds based on our balanced portfolio of assets in different maturity stages. In our core developed markets we see a clear opportunity to increase the revenues per customer by improving our positions in verticals. This will be driven by product innovation and by our central product & tech teams.

* One example is the build out of the jobs vertical in France this fall. Additionally, several of the operations in Investment phase, for example OLX in Brazil, have reached strong leadership positions in terms of traffic and number of listings, and are now in the process of increasing their monetization

* Schibsted sees continued potential for value accretive market consolidation through partnerships or acquisitions

* Certain elements of schibsted ecosystem strategy are well fitted for expansion into other markets where we have strong traffic positions

* For schibsted's media houses in norway and sweden, online revenues continue to increase, driven by growing advertising revenues and increased number of digital subscribers

* Continues to balance focus on digital product innovation with requirements to reduce cost base in parallel with overall revenue decline

* In near to medium term, this may lead to some margin pressure for media houses overall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)