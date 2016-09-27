FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Openlimit Holding H1 turnover up 9 pct at 3.3 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
September 27, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Openlimit Holding H1 turnover up 9 pct at 3.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Openlimit Holding AG :

* Turnover increases by 9 pct to 3.3 million euros ($3.71 million) in first six months of 2016 (3.03 million euros in first 6 month 2015)

* Sees risk of not reaching growth plans in 2016

* H1 net loss increased due to rising costs and higher depreciations from -0.59 million to -1.26 million euros

* H1 operating result (EBIT) decreased from -0.30 million to -1.01 million euros due to increasing costs and depreciations

* 2016 turnover could be lower in case of cumulative negative developments as in previous year and costs higher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.