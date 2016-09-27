BRIEF-Openlimit Holding H1 turnover up 9 pct at 3.3 million euros

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Openlimit Holding AG :

* Turnover increases by 9 pct to 3.3 million euros ($3.71 million) in first six months of 2016 (3.03 million euros in first 6 month 2015)

* Sees risk of not reaching growth plans in 2016

* H1 net loss increased due to rising costs and higher depreciations from -0.59 million to -1.26 million euros

* H1 operating result (EBIT) decreased from -0.30 million to -1.01 million euros due to increasing costs and depreciations

* 2016 turnover could be lower in case of cumulative negative developments as in previous year and costs higher